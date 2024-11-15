South Florida hosts West Georgia following Williams-Dryden’s 20-point game

West Georgia Wolves (0-3) at South Florida Bulls (1-2)
Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -18.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on South Florida after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 20 points in West Georgia’s 76-73 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
South Florida went 15-3 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Bulls shot 44.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.
West Georgia did not compete in Division I in the 2023-24 season.
