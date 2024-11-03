South Florida hosts No. 21 Florida to tip off season

Florida Gators vs. South Florida Bulls Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 150.5…

Florida Gators vs. South Florida Bulls

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts No. 21 Florida for the season opener.

South Florida went 25-8 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

Florida finished 24-12 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Gators averaged 85.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

