South Florida hosts No. 21 Florida to begin season

Florida Gators vs. South Florida Bulls

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -10; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida starts the season at home against No. 21 Florida.

South Florida finished 25-8 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Bulls shot 44.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Florida went 24-12 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Gators averaged 85.6 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

