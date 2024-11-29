South Florida faces Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) vs. South Florida Bulls (4-3) George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) vs. South Florida Bulls (4-3)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State and South Florida square off in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Bulls are 4-3 in non-conference play. South Florida is eighth in the AAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Carla Brito averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Mississippi State has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Florida scores 63.6 points, 18.6 more per game than the 45.0 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bulls.

Eniya Russell is averaging 14.6 points and four assists for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

