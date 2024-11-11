South Florida Bulls to host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Tuesday

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) at South Florida Bulls (0-2)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts UAPB.

South Florida went 15-3 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

UAPB finished 13-18 overall last season while going 5-12 on the road. The Golden Lions shot 44.6% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.