South Florida Bulls play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-1) vs. South Florida Bulls (3-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Middle Tennessee at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Bulls are 3-2 in non-conference play. South Florida averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Blue Raiders have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Middle Tennessee is the top team in the CUSA with 45.2 points per game in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 10.8.

South Florida averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Knox is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulls.

Jestin Porter is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Blue Raiders.

