South Florida and UAPB square off for non-conference showdown

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) at South Florida Bulls (0-2)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -23.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on UAPB in non-conference action.

South Florida finished 25-8 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulls averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from deep.

UAPB finished 8-10 in SWAC games and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 5.9 steals, 2.2 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

