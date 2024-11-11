South Dakota visits Iowa following Sandfort’s 22-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (3-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces South…

South Dakota Coyotes (3-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces South Dakota after Pryce Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa’s 89-74 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

Iowa went 19-15 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 18.4 bench points last season.

South Dakota went 12-20 overall with a 2-12 record on the road last season. The Coyotes averaged 76.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

