South Dakota visits Iowa after Sandfort’s 22-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (3-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -22.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts South Dakota after Pryce Sandfort scored 22 points in Iowa’s 89-74 win over the Southern Jaguars.

Iowa finished 13-4 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Hawkeyes shot 47.6% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

South Dakota finished 12-20 overall last season while going 2-12 on the road. The Coyotes allowed opponents to score 79.2 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

