South Dakota State upsets No. 21 Creighton 76-71

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Brooklyn Meyer scored 17 points, Madison Mathiowetz added 13 and South Dakota State beat No. 21…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Brooklyn Meyer scored 17 points, Madison Mathiowetz added 13 and South Dakota State beat No. 21 Creighton 76-71 on Friday night to spoil the Bluejays’ season opener.

South Dakota State scored the opening seven points of the game before Creighton rallied to take a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bluejays held onto their lead for the entirety of the second quarter, including a 31-28 advantage at the break.

South Dakota State took the lead for good midway through the third quarter when Meyer scored seven straight points during an 11-0 run that made it 47-39.

Haleigh Timmer scored eight points in South Dakota State’s 12-2 run to open the fourth. Molly Mogensen rallied Creighton in the final three minutes by scoring 10 straight Bluejay points. But South Dakota State made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 90 seconds to stay ahead by at least five points.

Timmer finished with 12 points, Mesa Byom had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Paige Meyer scored 10 for South Dakota State (2-0), which is coming off the program’s 12th trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Jackrabbits were picked to repeat at the top of the Summit League in the preseason poll, with Brooklyn Meyer named the preseason player of the year.

NO. 7 LSU 95, NORTHWESTERN STATE 36

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 24 points and seven rebounds as No. 7 LSU blew out Northwestern State.

Mikaylah Williams added 16 points, Kailyn Gilbert had 13 and Aneesah Morrow 11 for the Tigers (2-0).

Vernell Atamah had nine points and seven rebounds for Northwestern State (1-1).

The Lady Demons scored 20 points in the final three quarters, during which they made 6 of 43 shots (13.9%) and committed 21 turnovers, leading to 34 points for LSU.

NO. 10 OKLAHOMA 95, VIRGINIA 51

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Raegan Beers had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 10 Oklahoma beat Virginia in the second game for both teams.

Sahara Williams scored 14 points for the Sooners (2-0), who led 44-27 at halftime and 90-48 midway through the fourth quarter. Payton Verhulst added 13 points, and Skylar Vann had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Beers, a transfer center from Oregon State, made 11 of 16 field goals. She also had two assists and blocked two shots.

Breona Hurd scored 15 points and Paris Clark added 11 for the Cavaliers (1-1), who made just 19 of 69 shots (27.5%).

NO. 17 LOUISVILLE 75, SOUTHERN INDIANA 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Olivia Cochran scored 15 points, freshman Tajianna Roberts added 11 and No. 17 Louisville beat Southern Indiana 75-51 on Friday night.

The Cardinals improved to 16-2 in home openers under head coach Jeff Walz, including their last nine dating to the 2015-16 season.

Louisville (1-1) lost its opener 65-59 to No. 5 UCLA on Monday despite Roberts becoming the first Cardinal freshman since the 2020 season to score 20 or more points in a college debut.

Louisville only led 22-21 after the first quarter against Southern Indiana before scoring the opening 18 points of the second to take control at 40-21. Southern Indiana’s first field goal of the second quarter came with 3:41 remaining before halftime — after missing its first six shots.

Louisville also scored the opening 10 point of the third for a 28-point lead.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.