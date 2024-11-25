Boise State Broncos (4-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Boise State Broncos (4-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -11; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on Boise State in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Jackrabbits have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State leads the Summit League in rebounding, averaging 39.2 boards. Oscar Cluff paces the Jackrabbits with 11.3 rebounds.

The Broncos have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Boise State averages 85.4 points and has outscored opponents by 19.0 points per game.

South Dakota State makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Boise State averages 17.6 more points per game (85.4) than South Dakota State gives up (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is scoring 17.7 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Jackrabbits.

Tyson Degenhart is averaging 18.8 points and six rebounds for the Broncos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

