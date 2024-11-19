South Dakota State Jackrabbits welcome the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Wednesday

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-1) Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-1)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces Southern Miss.

South Dakota State went 22-13 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Jackrabbits averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.1 last season.

Southern Miss went 5-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.