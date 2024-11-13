South Dakota State Jackrabbits play the Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0) Rapid City, South Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0)

Rapid City, South Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will face Northern Colorado at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

South Dakota State finished 22-13 overall with a 7-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

Northern Colorado finished 19-14 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 79.3 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.

___

