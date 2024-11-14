South Dakota State Jackrabbits play the Northern Colorado Bears

Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0) Rapid City, South Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0)

Rapid City, South Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -2.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on Northern Colorado in Rapid City, South Dakota.

South Dakota State went 22-13 overall with a 7-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

Northern Colorado went 19-14 overall with a 7-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.