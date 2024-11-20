Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » South Dakota State Jackrabbits…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in non-conference action

The Associated Press

November 20, 2024, 3:41 AM

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-1)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Southern Miss square off in non-conference action.

South Dakota State finished 22-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from deep.

Southern Miss finished 5-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up