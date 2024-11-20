South Dakota State Jackrabbits host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in non-conference action

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-1) Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-1)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Southern Miss square off in non-conference action.

South Dakota State finished 22-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from deep.

Southern Miss finished 5-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.