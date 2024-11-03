South Dakota State hosts McNeese to tip off season

McNeese Cowboys vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State…

McNeese Cowboys vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State begins the season at home against McNeese.

South Dakota State went 22-13 overall with a 7-9 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

McNeese went 30-4 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 10.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 8.9 turnovers per game last season.

