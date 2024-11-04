South Dakota State hosts McNeese in season opener

McNeese Cowboys vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5;…

McNeese Cowboys vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State begins the season at home against McNeese.

South Dakota State went 22-13 overall with a 7-9 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 76.4 points per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point distance last season.

McNeese went 30-4 overall with an 11-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 80.0 points per game last season, 37.9 in the paint, 20.6 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

