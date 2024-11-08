South Dakota State hosts Long Beach State after Askew’s 20-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (1-0) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0) Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 9:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Long Beach State Beach (1-0) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0)

Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits South Dakota State after Devin Askew scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 93-48 victory against the La Verne Leopards.

South Dakota State went 11-3 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Jackrabbits averaged 6.1 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Long Beach State went 13-10 in Big West games and 9-7 on the road last season. The Beach averaged 7.9 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.