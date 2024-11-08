Live Radio
South Dakota State hosts Long Beach State after Askew’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 3:22 AM

Long Beach State Beach (1-0) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-0)

Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits South Dakota State after Devin Askew scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 93-48 victory against the La Verne Leopards.

South Dakota State went 11-3 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Jackrabbits averaged 6.1 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Long Beach State went 13-10 in Big West games and 9-7 on the road last season. The Beach averaged 7.9 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

