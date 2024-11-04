South Dakota starts season at home against Southern

Southern Jaguars at South Dakota Coyotes Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota begins the season…

Southern Jaguars at South Dakota Coyotes

Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota begins the season at home against Southern.

South Dakota went 8-6 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Coyotes averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

Southern finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

