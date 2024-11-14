South Dakota defeats Dakota Wesleyan 92-69

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns had 23 points in South Dakota’s 92-69 victory over Dakota Wesleyan on Thursday night.…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns had 23 points in South Dakota’s 92-69 victory over Dakota Wesleyan on Thursday night.

Bruns went 10 of 14 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Coyotes (4-1). Kaleb Stewart scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Chase Forte had 11 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Tigers were led by Blaze Lubbers, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Tampa Scott IV added 13 points for Dakota Wesleyan. Samuel Aslesen had nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

