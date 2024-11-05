South Dakota Coyotes to host Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Wednesday

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at South Dakota Coyotes (1-0)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays Texas A&M-Commerce.

South Dakota went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Coyotes averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from deep.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 4-12 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Lions averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 26.1 from beyond the arc.

