South Dakota Coyotes play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in non-conference action

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at South Dakota Coyotes (1-0)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota and Texas A&M-Commerce meet in non-conference action.

South Dakota went 8-6 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Coyotes averaged 12.2 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Lions shot 41.5% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

