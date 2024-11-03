South Dakota Coyotes begin season at home against the Southern Jaguars

Southern Jaguars at South Dakota Coyotes Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Southern in…

Southern Jaguars at South Dakota Coyotes

Vermillion, South Dakota; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Southern in the season opener.

South Dakota finished 8-6 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Coyotes averaged 76.1 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

Southern went 7-11 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 8.7 bench points last season.

