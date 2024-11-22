South Carolina Upstate visits East Tennessee State after Dean’s 21-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-2)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces East Tennessee State after Mister Dean scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 95-63 victory against the Southern Wesleyan Warriors.

East Tennessee State went 19-16 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Buccaneers averaged 71.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

The Spartans are 0-3 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is third in the Big South with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Breylin Garcia averaging 4.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

