South Carolina Upstate plays Iowa on 5-game road slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -28.5; over/under is 167

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate will try to end its five-game road skid when the Spartans face Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have gone 4-0 at home. Iowa is 5-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 0-4 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is second in the Big South with 13.8 assists per game led by Karmani Gregory averaging 4.0.

Iowa averages 83.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 85.3 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Mister Dean is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Spartans.

