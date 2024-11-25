South Carolina Upstate faces Iowa on 5-game road slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-6) at Iowa Hawkeyes (5-1)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate will look to break its five-game road skid when the Spartans play Iowa.

The Hawkeyes have gone 4-0 at home. Iowa is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 0-4 in road games. South Carolina Upstate is second in the Big South scoring 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Mister Dean averaging 12.5.

Iowa scores 83.7 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 85.3 South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is shooting 62.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Hawkeyes.

Dean is shooting 67.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

