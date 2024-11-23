South Carolina State wins 72-62 over IU Indianapolis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Drayton Jones had 23 points in South Carolina State’s 72-62 victory over IU Indianapolis on Saturday.…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Drayton Jones had 23 points in South Carolina State’s 72-62 victory over IU Indianapolis on Saturday.

Jones also contributed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-3). Colin McKenzie finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to add 11 points. Michael Teal shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Jaguars (2-5) were led in scoring by Jarvis Walker, who finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Alec Millender added 13 points and two steals for IU Indianapolis. Paul Zilinskas also had 10 points.

