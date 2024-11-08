South Carolina State visits South Carolina following Dubinsky’s 29-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -18; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits South Carolina after Wilson Dubinsky scored 29 points in South Carolina State’s 137-55 victory over the Morris Hornets.

South Carolina finished 26-8 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gamecocks averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

South Carolina State finished 5-13 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 70.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.7 last season.

