South Carolina State visits Jacksonville following McCray’s 26-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-1) at Jacksonville Dolphins (1-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces South Carolina State after Robert McCray scored 26 points in Jacksonville’s 78-69 loss to the Furman Paladins.

Jacksonville finished 16-17 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dolphins shot 43.6% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

South Carolina State went 9-6 in MEAC action and 5-13 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.6 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

