South Carolina State visits Alabama A&M on 3-game road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State will look to stop its three-game road skid when the South Carolina State Bulldogs visit Alabama A&M.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Alabama A&M leads the SWAC averaging 88.6 points and is shooting 46.1%.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. South Carolina State averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

Alabama A&M scores 88.6 points, 21.6 more per game than the 67.0 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State scores 8.2 more points per game (83.8) than Alabama A&M gives up to opponents (75.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Moodie is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Wilson Dubinsky is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the South Carolina State Bulldogs, while averaging 11.6 points.

