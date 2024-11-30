South Carolina State faces Loyola Chicago on 3-game road skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-3)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hits the road against Loyola Chicago looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Ramblers have gone 3-2 at home. Loyola Chicago scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. South Carolina State ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 23.8% from 3-point range.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 49.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 63.4 Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Chivers is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Taniya McGown is averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

