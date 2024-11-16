South Carolina plays No. 16 Indiana following Murray-Boyles’ 27-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -7.5; over/under…

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays No. 16 Indiana after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 27 points in South Carolina’s 80-54 victory over the Towson Tigers.

Indiana went 12-5 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 72.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.3 last season.

South Carolina went 26-8 overall with an 8-3 record on the road last season. The Gamecocks shot 43.9% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

