South Carolina hosts South Carolina State after Dubinsky’s 29-point outing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on South Carolina after Wilson Dubinsky scored 29 points in South Carolina State’s 137-55 win over the Morris Hornets.

South Carolina finished 26-8 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gamecocks averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 5.1 on fast breaks.

South Carolina State finished 9-6 in MEAC play and 5-13 on the road last season. The Bulldogs shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

