South Carolina hosts North Florida to tip off season

North Florida Ospreys at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina starts the…

North Florida Ospreys at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina starts the season at home against North Florida.

South Carolina went 26-8 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Gamecocks gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

North Florida finished 16-16 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Ospreys averaged 5.6 steals, 3.6 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.