South Carolina hosts North Florida to start season

North Florida Ospreys at South Carolina Gamecocks Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -16.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys at South Carolina Gamecocks

Columbia, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -16.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts North Florida in the season opener.

South Carolina went 26-8 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from deep.

North Florida finished 16-16 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Ospreys shot 44.3% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.