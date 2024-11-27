South Carolina Gamecocks face the Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech and South Carolina square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Gamecocks are 3-3 in non-conference play. South Carolina scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Hokies have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Virginia Tech is third in the ACC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Toibu Lawal averaging 2.8.

South Carolina’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Lawal is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds for the Hokies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.