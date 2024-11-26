South Carolina Gamecocks and the Virginia Tech Hokies play in Cypress Lake, Florida

Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3)
Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech and South Carolina square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.
The Gamecocks have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. South Carolina averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Hokies are 3-3 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Toibu Lawal averaging 2.8.
South Carolina’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than South Carolina allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Murray-Boyles is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks.
Lawal is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hokies.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.