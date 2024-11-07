South Alabama visits Nicholls State after Brown’s 23-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts…

South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at Nicholls State Colonels (0-1)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts South Alabama after Robert Brown III scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 91-84 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

Nicholls State finished 10-2 at home a season ago while going 20-14 overall. The Colonels shot 44.5% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

South Alabama finished 5-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Jaguars averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 22.5 from deep.

