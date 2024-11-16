South Alabama takes on Mercer in non-conference play

Mercer Bears (2-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4.5; over/under…

Mercer Bears (2-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (1-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Mercer in out-of-conference action.

South Alabama finished 16-16 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Jaguars shot 44.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Mercer went 9-11 in SoCon play and 4-9 on the road last season. The Bears allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.