South Alabama Jaguars play the Western Illinois Leathernecks on 3-game win streak

Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-3) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-2)

Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -10.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Jaguars take on Western Illinois.

The Jaguars are 3-1 on their home court. South Alabama scores 74.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 1-2 in road games. Western Illinois ranks seventh in the OVC with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Tay Knox averaging 6.5.

South Alabama is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 fewer made shots on average than the 12.2 per game South Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Brown averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc.

Ryan Myers is shooting 37.2% and averaging 15.7 points for the Leathernecks.

