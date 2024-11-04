South Alabama Jaguars open season at home against the Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -6; over/under is…

Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama starts the season at home against Central Michigan.

South Alabama finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Jaguars averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 1.7 bench points last season.

Central Michigan went 18-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Chippewas averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

