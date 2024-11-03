South Alabama hosts Central Michigan to begin season

Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5.5; over/under is…

Central Michigan Chippewas at South Alabama Jaguars

Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama begins the season at home against Central Michigan.

South Alabama finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Jaguars averaged 10.7 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Central Michigan finished 7-9 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Chippewas averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 18.9 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

