Sorber leads Georgetown against Notre Dame after 25-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Notre Dame after Thomas Sorber scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 69-57 win against the Fairfield Stags.

Georgetown went 9-23 overall with a 7-12 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hoyas averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 15.3 bench points last season.

Notre Dame finished 2-10 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Fighting Irish averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 25.0 in the paint, 10.2 off of turnovers and 5.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

