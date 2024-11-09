Sorber leads Georgetown against Fairfield after 20-point game

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -16.5; over/under is 156.5…

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -16.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Fairfield after Thomas Sorber scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 85-77 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Georgetown finished 9-23 overall last season while going 7-12 at home. The Hoyas averaged 5.7 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Fairfield finished 24-13 overall last season while going 10-6 on the road. The Stags averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.3% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

