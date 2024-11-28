SMU takes home win streak into matchup with UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-4) at SMU Mustangs (4-3) Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts UT Arlington aiming…

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-4) at SMU Mustangs (4-3)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts UT Arlington aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Mustangs have gone 4-1 at home. SMU is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks have gone 1-4 away from home.

SMU is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, the same percentage UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is scoring 21.4 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Mustangs.

Koi Love is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Mavericks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.