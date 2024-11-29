SMU takes home win streak into matchup with UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-4) at SMU Mustangs (4-3) Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts UT Arlington aiming…

UT Arlington Mavericks (2-4) at SMU Mustangs (4-3)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts UT Arlington aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Mustangs have gone 4-1 at home. SMU averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mavericks have gone 1-4 away from home. UT Arlington has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SMU scores 69.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 69.3 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nya Robertson is shooting 36.4% and averaging 21.4 points for the Mustangs.

Taliyah Clark is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 6.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.