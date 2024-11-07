Live Radio
SMU plays Florida A&M after Miller’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 3:43 AM

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -28; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays Florida A&M after Kevin Miller scored 21 points in SMU’s 96-62 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

SMU went 14-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Mustangs averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

Florida A&M finished 2-14 on the road and 6-23 overall a season ago. The Rattlers averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 17.7 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

