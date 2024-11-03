SMU begins season at home against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans at SMU Mustangs Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -13; over/under is 145 BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans at SMU Mustangs

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -13; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Tarleton State in the season opener.

SMU finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Mustangs averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second-chance points and 27.3 bench points last season.

Tarleton State finished 13-5 in WAC play and 10-5 on the road a season ago. The Texans averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 17.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

