SMU begins season at home against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans at SMU Mustangs

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -14.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Tarleton State for the season opener.

SMU went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Mustangs shot 44.7% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Tarleton State went 25-10 overall last season while going 10-5 on the road. The Texans gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

