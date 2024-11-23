Smith scores 18 in Bellarmine’s 80-68 win against Bowling Green

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Billy Smith scored 18 points as Bellarmine beat Bowling Green 80-68 on Saturday. Smith also contributed…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Billy Smith scored 18 points as Bellarmine beat Bowling Green 80-68 on Saturday.

Smith also contributed three steals for the Knights (1-5). Jack Karasinski added 15 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Ben Johnson shot 4 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Derrick Butler and Javontae Campbell each scored 21 points for the Falcons (2-4). Youssef Khayat also had 11 points.

Karasinski led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 34-29 at the break. Bellarmine extended its lead to 58-46 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Smith scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

